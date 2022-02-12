Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.40

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 101446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

BNE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

The company has a market cap of C$290.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.90.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

