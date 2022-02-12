Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 160,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,343,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
