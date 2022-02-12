China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE ZNH opened at $33.18 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

