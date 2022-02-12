Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

