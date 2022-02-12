FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

FOX stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

