Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

