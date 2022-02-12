Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.