Caxton Associates LP Buys 8,564 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.