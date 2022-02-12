Caxton Associates LP Invests $478,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

