Caxton Associates LP Has $539,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 65.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.9% during the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 503.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $378.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

