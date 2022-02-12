Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.19% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $20.13 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

