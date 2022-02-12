Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

