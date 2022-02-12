39,023 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 34,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.