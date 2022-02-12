Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $204,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

