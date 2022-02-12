Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 644,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

