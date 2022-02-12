Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

