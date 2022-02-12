Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Tops $115,431.02

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 69.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $115,431.02 and approximately $24,499.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00004560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.77 or 0.06879403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.80 or 1.00092139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

