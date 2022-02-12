Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops One Day Volume of $658.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $658.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00244151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

