Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
About Aozora Bank
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aozora Bank (AOZOY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.