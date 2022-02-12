Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

