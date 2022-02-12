Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

