ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

