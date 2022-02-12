Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
