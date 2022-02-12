Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.