Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a growth of 697.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

