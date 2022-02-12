Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

