Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.98 million, a P/E ratio of -179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.