Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.63. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.