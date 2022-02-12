Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Expedia Group stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

