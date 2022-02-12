Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.23. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

