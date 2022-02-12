Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $51.14 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

