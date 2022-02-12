iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

IRBT opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

