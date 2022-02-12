GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

GFS stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,091,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,558,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,440,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.