Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

