Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 83,673 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,673 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 819,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

