Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,325 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Hasbro worth $30,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.