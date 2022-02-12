Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

