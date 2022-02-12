Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,383,787 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,383,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

