Putnam Investments LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $180,167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

