TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.21.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.