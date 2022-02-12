Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.