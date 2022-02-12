Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.30.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.