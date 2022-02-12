BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $143.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.