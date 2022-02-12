Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

