Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.07.

Shares of ILMN opened at $330.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

