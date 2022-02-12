Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.