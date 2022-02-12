FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,808,000 after buying an additional 210,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.