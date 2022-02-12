Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 233,693 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1,657.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

