Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.