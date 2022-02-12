JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $31,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

