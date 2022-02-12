Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Neogen were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 1,754,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

