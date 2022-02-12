Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,497 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 166,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 162,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $735,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

